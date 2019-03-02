These flat wine bottles are lighter and shatter resistant, they take up less space and reduce the environmental footprint of shipping wine… plus they’re #recyclable. https://t.co/gQ0MaYW0og
— PlasticsPossible (@plasticpossible) March 2, 2019
An innovative startup creates colorful, one-of-a-kind Bluetooth speakers from recycled plastic bags and wraps.See All Innovations
Now foam cups and packaging can be recycled again and again in an endless loop. A great step towards zero waste and a circular economy for plastics.See All Innovations
An innovative take back program recycles razors, cartridges, and their plastic packaging. Another step toward zero waste and a circular economy for plastics.See All Innovations
A major suitcase maker now uses recycled plastics… largest suitcase is made from equivalent of ≈ 3,500 yogurt cups! Another step toward zero waste and a circular economy for plastics.See All Innovations
A running shoe that gets recycled again and again? This major brand just announced it. Another step toward zero waste and a circular economy for plastics.See All Innovations
People in this Greek town can recycle their plastic food containers into 3-D printed outdoor furniture.See All Innovations
Kayaking for change. A U.K. company collects ocean plastics while kayaking… and uses it to make recycled plastic kayaks.See All Innovations
Helmets for superheroes or villains or bikers who just want to be safe… these five all use 3-D printing + plastics. Check ‘em out.See All Innovations
A new company makes outdoor furniture with ocean plastics… another step towards zero waste and a circular economy for plastics.See All Innovations
Is it getting hot in here? Not so much with this new plastic coating that reflects up to 99% of sunlight and could help keep buildings cooler.See All Innovations
Military Special Forces are testing a futuristic looking combat helmet that’s covered in the plastic used in “bulletproof” glass and vests.See All Innovations
Recycled plastics could make roads last longer and help keep plastics out of the environment. See what one company is doing.See All Innovations
These flat wine bottles are lighter and shatter resistant, they take up less space and reduce the environmental footprint of shipping wine… plus they’re #recyclable. https://t.co/gQ0MaYW0og
— PlasticsPossible (@plasticpossible) March 2, 2019