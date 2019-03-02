GettyImages - 538879480 - Girls Dancing At Outdoor Music Festival CROP

Sounds Good!

An innovative startup creates colorful, one-of-a-kind Bluetooth speakers from recycled plastic bags and wraps.

Styrofoam Cup

Closed Loop Recycling…

Now foam cups and packaging can be recycled again and again in an endless loop. A great step towards zero waste and a circular economy for plastics.

shaving, razor

How Cool Is This?

An innovative take back program recycles razors, cartridges, and their plastic packaging. Another step toward zero waste and a circular economy for plastics.

LyondellBasell, suitcase

Recycled Plastics = Luggage

A major suitcase maker now uses recycled plastics… largest suitcase is made from equivalent of ≈ 3,500 yogurt cups! Another step toward zero waste and a circular economy for plastics.

running shoes

Run, recycle, run, recycle…

A running shoe that gets recycled again and again? This major brand just announced it. Another step toward zero waste and a circular economy for plastics.

Greece, recycling

How cool is this?

People in this Greek town can recycle their plastic food containers into 3-D printed outdoor furniture.

kayak

Crusade For A Cleaner Ocean

Kayaking for change. A U.K. company collects ocean plastics while kayaking… and uses it to make recycled plastic kayaks.

helmet, hi-tech, cyclist

Hi-Tech Helmets

Helmets for superheroes or villains or bikers who just want to be safe… these five all use 3-D printing + plastics. Check ‘em out.

drinking wine, relaxing

From The Ocean To Your Backyard

A new company makes outdoor furniture with ocean plastics… another step towards zero waste and a circular economy for plastics.

overheating, energy efficiency

Keep Cool...

Is it getting hot in here? Not so much with this new plastic coating that reflects up to 99% of sunlight and could help keep buildings cooler.

soldier, special forces

Protecting Our Protectors

Military Special Forces are testing a futuristic looking combat helmet that’s covered in the plastic used in “bulletproof” glass and vests.

plastic asphalt, plastic road

From Plastics To Pavement

Recycled plastics could make roads last longer and help keep plastics out of the environment. See what one company is doing.

Plastics Recycling

iStock-588598098 - Fans Cheering In Stadium MEDIUM
What Happens To All Those Bottle Caps After the Game?
Marine Litter Solutions Clear Ocean
Eliminating Ocean Plastics: What’s the Plastics Industry Doing to Help?
girl wrapping shoes in plastic shipping bubbles
Can I Recycle Packing Bubbles and Shipping Pillows?

Plastics At Home

writing on the wall, coloring
Meeting life’s challenges can be… challenging. In these moments, sometimes all you need is a little bit of plastic.

What’s New & Cool

